WORLD

Russia claims that Kiev’s fighters have rigged fertiliser plant with explosives

NewsWire
0
5

Russia’s Defence Ministry says there is “credible information” that Ukrainian fighters are using civilians as human shields inside the Azot chemical plant in the Donbass city of Severodonetsk, RT reported.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian troops are “holding hundreds of the town’s residents and workers inside the plant’s underground facilities”.

“The nationalists have rigged tanks containing dangerous chemicals (nitric acid, ammonia, and ammonium nitrate) with explosives, and plan to blow them up during the retreat.”

The plant primarily makes fertilizer. Heavy fighting has been reported in and around Severodonetsk in recent weeks as Russian and Donbass forces try to take the city, RT reported.

Sergey Gayday, the chief Kiev-appointed official in the region, accused Russia of shelling the Azot factory on Wednesday evening, damaging its ammonium production facility. He said the plant’s underground bunker was not damaged.

Gayday added that “according to the plant’s owner, all fertilizer and chemicals had been removed from (the plant’s) territory on the second day of the war”.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that Ukraine was also holding workers inside the Konditsioner plant in the town of Kramatorsk. The factory makes air conditioners and water heaters. Moscow said Ukrainian fighters have positioned rocket launchers there, as well as explosives inside another chemical plant in the town of Avdeyevka.

It also reported that, according to information provided by captured Ukrainian soldiers, “nationalists” were planning to shell the Zmiyovskaya thermal power station in the eastern Kharkov Region and then pin the blame on Moscow, RT reported.

20220610-192003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S22 sales expected to top 1 mn in S.Korea

    Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence

    President of Tibetan govt in exile seeks dialogue with China (Ld)

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Israel jump almost 10 times