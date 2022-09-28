WORLD

Russia claims win in ‘referendums’ held in occupied Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has claimed to win four ‘referendums’ in occupied Ukrainian regions, a victory which Moscow may use as grounds to annex more territory, the media reported on Wednesday.

Voting had taken place on Tuesday in the separatist eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as in the Russia-occupied parts of the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, reports the BBC.

Refugees scattered across Russia were also able to vote at dozens of polling stations, including in Crimea, a southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Up to four million people were asked to vote in these regions, which make up about 15 per cent of Ukraine’s territory.

The voting was not independently monitored as there was no international recognition to the process, says the BBC report.

However, Russian officials deployed in these regions have claimed almost total support from the people who took part in the balloting.

Responding to the referendums, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “brutally violating the UN statute” by trying to annex territories seized by force.

In his nightly video address to the nation, the President said on Tuesday: “None of Russia’s criminal actions will change anything for Ukraine. We recognize the UN Charter, we recognize the basic principles of coexistence of peoples. And we will continue to act in order to protect normal life in Ukraine, in Europe, and in the world.

“We will act to protect our people in the Kherson region, in the Zaporizhzhia region, in Donbas, in the currently occupied areas of the Kharkiv region, and in Crimea.

“This farce in the occupied territory cannot even be called an imitation of referenda.”

20220928-085601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraq’s Mosul holds traditional concert to revive war-torn areas

    Benzema helps Real Madrid move 10 points clear in La Liga

    Saudi-led coalition intervenes as tensions rise in Yemen

    Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from backup power line: IAEA