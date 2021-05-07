Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said here that Moscow is committed to ensuring the security of its ally Armenia.

Lavrov made the remarks during the meeting with Armenian caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are committed to the ensuring the security of our ally, the Republic of Armenia. This has been confirmed in your talks with President (Vladimir) Putin, as well as during the intensive and regular interactions between our Ministries,” Lavrov told Pashinyan.

Lavrov also stated that Russia will continue to make efforts for the solution of all humanitarian issues concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the return of all the detainees, together with the other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

For his part, Pashinyan assured the Russian Minister that Armenia is committed to implementing the agreements on the cease-fire of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that broke out in September 2020.

He reiterated that the peace process should be resumed to seek a final peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Prior to the meeting, Lavrov met his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan and participated in a joint press conference in Yerevan.

The two sides also signed an inter-governmental memorandum on ensuring biological security.

Lavrov arrived in Armenia on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

–IANS

ksk/