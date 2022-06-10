The Russian military wrapped up large-scale exercises in the Pacific Ocean, according to an official statement.

During the week-long drills, more than 300 combat exercises were conducted, 170 of which involved the practical use of weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

The sailors practiced searching submarines, firing artillery and striking targets with high-precision sea-based weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 40 warships and support vessels as well as about 20 aircraft of the Russian Pacific Fleet participated in the exercises.

20220611-021803