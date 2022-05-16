The Kremlin has said it is concerned about the decision of Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and will closely study all implications.

“We have already said that…this is an issue that we are monitoring very closely,” local media reported, citing Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

Peskov said Moscow would analyse all possible consequences of such a decision, and take into account all national security concerns, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that “the accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO” wouldn’t strengthen or improve European security architecture in any way.

The spokesman further said while Russia wasn’t involved in any territorial disputes with Finland or Sweden, the situation is different with regard to Ukraine, where a potential NATO membership would pose “huge risks for the entire continent”.

Peskov added that Russia is closely following all statements made on this issue, including Sweden’s latest claim that it was not going to station foreign military bases or weapons systems on its territory if it were to become a member of the alliance.

