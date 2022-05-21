Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed a complete suspension of gas supply to the Finland’s state-owned gas company Gasum starting from Saturday due to its non-payment in rubles.

As of the end of Friday, Gazprom Export has not received any payment in rubles from Gasum for gas supplied in April in accordance with a Russian presidential decree in March, the company said in a statement.

Gazprom added that Russian gas supplied from April 1 must be paid in rubles, of which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gazprom Export delivered 1.49 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Finland in 2021, which accounted for two-thirds of the total gas consumption in the Nordic country, it said.

