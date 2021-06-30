Russia continues to develop no matter what sanctions Western countries impose and what threats they make, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“Russia’s economic sovereignty is increasing and its defence capabilities have reached a very high level,” Putin said during his annual televised “Direct Line” Q&A session.

He said the Russian economy has adapted to the sanctions pressure, which in some ways is beneficial as the import substitution programme has boosted Russia’s agricultural and high-tech sectors, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin stressed that the era of absolute hegemony is over and the world is changing drastically.

However, the US still tries to do everything to preserve its dominance, and hence there are threats and destructive behaviours through military exercises, provocations and sanctions, he said.

“If they cross some boundaries, we will take asymmetric responses that will be sensitive enough for our partners,” Putin said.

–IANS

int/pgh