WORLD

Russia continues to limit share of assets from ‘unfriendly countries’ in national wealth fund

NewsWire
0
0

Russia would continue to limit the share of assets denominated in currencies from “unfriendly” states in its National Wealth Fund (NWF), the Russian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement on Friday, the share of the Chinese yuan in the NWF would be doubled from 30 to 60 per cent, and the share of non-cash gold would increase to 40 per cent, within the framework of the newly approved regulatory asset structure of the NWF.

At the same time, Russia will fully remove dollar assets from its wealth fund, and reduce balances in the British pound and Japanese yen to zero, Xinhua news agency reported.

The currency composition of the NWF would become better adapted to challenges facing Russia in the current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions as a result of these changes, the Ministry said.

20221231-030402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OPEC, allies to consider biggest cut in oil production since pandemic

    Some iPhone users report Face ID not working post iOS 15.7.1...

    Andy Murray donates prize money to Ukrainian children

    It’s obviously tough times when you’re in the coaching world and...