Lithuanias decision to block the transit of sanctioned goods to Russias exclave of Kaliningrad is unparalleled, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Peskov described Lithuania’s move as “truly unprecedented” and a “violation of anything and everything”.

He said Moscow understands that Lithuania’s decision is connected to EU’s move to also impose sanctions on goods in transit. However, according to Peskov, Russia sees this extension of the punitive measures as illegal, RT reported.

“The situation is more than serious and calls for deep analysis before any measures and decisions are formulated,” Peskov noted.

He added that “this deep analysis” would be conducted in the coming days.

When asked if Lithuania’s actions were a blockade of the Russian exclave, Peskov replied by saying “this is an element of a blockade, of course”.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement demanding that Lithuania “immediately” lift the ban imposed on the transit of certain goods to Kaliningrad Region, RT reported.

On Saturday, Lithuanian authorities announced that goods subject to EU sanctions would no longer be allowed to pass through its territory to enter the Kaliningrad region. Among the goods are coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology.

The region’s governor, Anton Alikhanov, said the ban means that as much as 50 per cent of all the goods destined for the Kaliningrad region would be affected.

Lithuania’s state railway service, LTG Cargo, confirmed the same day that, according to clarifications from the European Commission, even if sanctioned goods and cargoes travel from one part of Russia to another, but through the territory of the EU, their transit should still be prohibited, RT reported.

