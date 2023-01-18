WORLD

Russia has deployed its lethal anti-aircraft systems around Moscow in a sign that President Vladimir Putin is taking precautions against potential strikes from Ukraine, media reports said.

Putin has now deployed Russia’s fearsome S-400 defence missiles to two locations in the capital amid fears Kyiv could launch attacks on the city, the Daily Mail reported.

The S-400 ‘Triumf’ air defence system is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles. It can also be used against ground objectives.

Its deployment to Moscow comes after two suspected Ukrainian drone strikes hit two air bases deep inside Russia in December, damaging two nuclear-capable bombers that were thought to be preparing for an attack on Ukraine, Daily Mail reported.

One S-400 air defence system, which has a range of 248 miles, has been deployed in fields belonging to the Russian State Agricultural University in the northwest of Moscow.

Another has been deployed to the Losiny Ostrov National Park near Sokolniki district in the northeast of the city.

The S-400 is capable of shooting down up to 80 targets simultaneously and is said to be able to travel at a speed of more than 10,000mph.

Residents say the deployments are new in Moscow, and highlights Putin’s fears of a hit on his largest city, Daily Mail reported.

It comes after two suspected Ukrainian drone strikes hit two air bases in Saratov and Ryazan in December.

