WORLD

Russia detains IS bomber plotting terror attack in India

NewsWire
0
0

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in India, the media reported.

In a statement, the FSB said that the IS terrorist was plotting the “attack against a member of India’s elite leadership”, reports Sputnik News Agency.

It further said the alleged suicide bomber was identified as “a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India”.

The FSB claimed that the terrorist was recruited by an IS leader in Turkey this year.

The IS is banned in Russia.

20220822-135003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three dead, 14 injured after shooting in Tennessee

    Iranian parliament files charges against president

    America is rising anew: Biden tells Congress

    Manila Mayor officially joins 2022 presidential race