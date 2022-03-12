INDIAWORLD

Russia disables Ukraine military’s radio intelligence facility with high precision strike

By NewsWire
A top official of the Russian Defence Ministry said that the country’s armed forces on Saturday disabled the main radio intelligence centre of Ukraine’s military with a high-precision strike.

“On the morning of March 12, a high-precision long-range weapon was struck at the military infrastructure of Ukraine. The military airfield in Vasilkovo and the main centre of radio and electronic intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Brovary were put out of action,” RT News quoted Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry’s official representative, as saying.

Since Russia started its invasion of Kiev on February 24, 3,491 military facilities in Ukraine have been disabled, Konashenkov claimed.

According to the official, 123 drones, 1,127 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 115 multiple launch rocket systems have also been destroyed.

Russia also announced that military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk were put out of action by high-precision weapons.

Aviation and air defence of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles and one tactical missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day.

