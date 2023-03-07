WORLD

Russia-EU trade grows 2.3% in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Trade turnover between Russia and the European Union grew 2.3 per cent in 2022, reaching its highest level since 2014, RIA Novosti reported citing data from the Eurostat.

Exports of goods from Russia to the EU in 2022 increased by a quarter and reached 203.4 billion euros, 230 million less than the historical maximum in 2012 (203.6 billion euros). In the meantime, exports from the EU to Russia fell by about 38 per cent to 55.2 billion euros, the lowest since 2005. This did not affect the fact that total trade turnover between the EU and Russia grew by 2.3 per cent over the previous year to 258.6 billion euros, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, EU countries have introduced packages of sanctions against Russia. Kirill Logvinov, Russia’s acting permanent representative to the EU, said that European restrictions have hit mutual trade hard, but trade flows have not completely dried up. However, as sanctions come into force, the volume of trade between the two sides will decrease.

20230308-034802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram militants, take back lost town’

    Meta COO Sandberg ‘threatened’ UK outlet from publishing story on her...

    Punjab police seeks extradition of Canada-based Khalistani Hardeep Nijjar

    Greater gender equality may help both women, men live longer: Study