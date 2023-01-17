WORLD

Russia expands entry ban list of EU citizens, officials in response to 9th sanctions package

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has expanded its entry ban list of EU citizens and officials in response to the EU’s ninth package of sanctions against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“In response to the hostile actions of the EU, Russia expanded the list of representatives from European institutions and EU member states who are prohibited from entering Russian territory,” the Ministry added in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, officials from EU law enforcement agencies involved in providing military assistance to Ukraine’s armed forces, European government and commercial structures that supply military equipment to Ukraine, and EU citizens engaged in promoting anti-Russian sentiment, as well as individual members of the European Parliament, have been included in the expanded list, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The EU is continuing to pressure Russia through its unilateral restrictive measures,” the statement said, calling the latest sanctions package “illegitimate”.

The EU adopted the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on December 16. It said the sanctions were meant to further increase collective pressure on Russia to end its military operation and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

20230118-041403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand PM reshuffles cabinet

    Google disables online translation service in mainland China

    Aus state set to end Covid lockdown

    Ukraine carried out work on manufacture of “dirty bomb” at Chernobyl...