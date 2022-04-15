WORLD

Russia expels 18 EU diplomats in retaliatory move

Russia expelled 18 European Union (EU) diplomats in a retaliatory move, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry had summoned Head of the EU Delegation to Russia, Markus Ederer in a protest over the EU’s decision to declare 19 Russian diplomats “personae non gratae” earlier in April, the statement added.

“In response to the hostile actions of the European Union, 18 employees working at the EU Delegation to Russia have been declared ‘personae non gratae’ and will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future,” Xinhua news agency reported.

