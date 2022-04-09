WORLD

Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats in retaliation

NewsWire
0
0

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced its decision to expel 45 Polish diplomats in response to the expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats from Poland last month.

In a statement on Friday night, the Ministry said it had summoned the Polish Ambassador and declared 45 employees of Poland’s Embassy in Moscow and of Polish consulates in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg “personae non gratae” who must leave Russia by April 13, reports Xinhua news agency.

On March 23, the Polish Foreign Ministry ordered 45 Russian diplomats to depart within five days as part of a coordinated action by Western countries to expel several hundreds diplomats in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Kiev.

Also on Friday, Russia announced the expulsion of two Bulgarian diplomats in a retaliatory step after the Foreign Ministry in Sofia declared one Russian diplomat persona non grata and gave him 72 hours to leave the country.

Finland has also announced it is expelling two Russian diplomats and discontinuing the visa of one other.

Several other European Union countries have already taken similar measures this week.

20220409-101604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Top German, US officials discuss Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    US Navy opens base to help relieve ports congestion in California

    Erdogan announces reforms to stabilise economy

    Another Chinese tech worker dies after excessive overtime sparks furore