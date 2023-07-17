INDIA

Russia has cluster munitions, may retaliate if Ukraine uses them: Putin

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country has a “sufficient” stockpile of cluster munitions and will consider using them against Ukraine “if they are used against us”.

“Russia has a sufficient supply of various types of cluster munitions,” CNN quoted the President as saying during an interview with local Russian media.

“If they are used against us, we reserve the right to mirror actions.”

Putin’s remarks came just days after Ukraine received a delivery of American-made cluster munitions from the US.

The weapons are particularly dangerous to civilians and non-combattants when fired near populated areas because they scatter explosive material, so-called “bomblets,” across large areas.

Those that fail to explode on impact can detonate years later, posing a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines, CNN reported.

The danger posed by cluster weapons has prompted more than 100 countries — including the UK, France and Germany — to sign a treaty prohibiting their use.

In the interview, Putin said that the US administration had called the use of cluster munitions a war crime and that he agreed with that assessment.

But he did not say who in the administration had made the remarks, or when.

The President also claimed that Russia has not yet used cluster munitions, despite a UN report in March said thatit had compiled credible reports that Russian forces had used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times.

Speaking to CNN earlier this month, US President Joe Biden had said that the decision whether to send cluster munitions to Ukraine was “very difficult”.

But he opted to do so because Kiev needs more ammunition to continue its fight to push Russian troops out of Ukrainian territory.

A top official at the US Defense Department said Ukraine gave “assurances in writing” that it would not use the cluster munitions in urban areas.

2023071740369

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Signs to detect Vitiligo

    4 cr Indians experienced long Covid symptoms in last two years:...

    UP’s ‘snake man’ dies of snake bite

    Only 23 workers are guilty, others arrested are innocent: Kitex garments’...