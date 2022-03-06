INDIAWORLD

Russia has destroyed almost all combat aircraft of Ukraine: Official

By NewsWire
0
0

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed almost all combat-ready aircraft of the Ukrainian military, the official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, announced.

“Fighter aircraft and air defence of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down three more Ukrainian Su-27 fighters and three unmanned aerial vehicles in the air. In total, yesterday and incomplete today, the Ukrainian Air Force lost 11 combat aircraft and two helicopters,” he said, RT reported.

The Russian army with high-precision long-range weapons disabled the airfield of the Ukrainian Air Force in Vinnitsa, he added.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence showed a video with a Su-34 front-line bomber, destroying a military facility of Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ with a high-precision air strike as part of a special operation in Ukraine.

On Sunday morning, Russian armed forces disabled the airfield of the Ukrainian Air Force in Starokonstantinov.

The Russian military continues to strike at the military infrastructure of Ukraine. On the evening of March 5, as a result of a massive attack, 61 military facilities on the territory of Ukraine were hit. Over the past day, bomber and attack aircraft hit three radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the missile forces destroyed the S-300 air defence system.

20220306-213604

