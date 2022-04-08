WORLD

Russia has suffered significant losses in Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman

NewsWire
0
1

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that Russia has “suffered significant losses” in its ongoing war in Ukraine, but denied that Moscow has carried out “war crimes” in Kiev.

“We have suffered significant losses of troops. This is a great tragedy for us,” Peskov told Sky News on Thursday without giving an exact number of the Russian casualties.

“Our military are doing their best to bring an end to that operation. And we do hope that in coming days, in the foreseeable future, this operation will reach its goals or will finish it by the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegation,” he said while referring to the ongoing war as “operation”.

Regarding the pictures and videos of dead bodies lining the streets across cities in Ukraine, he told Sky News that they were a “bold fake” and “we’re living in days of fakes and lies”.

“We deny the Russian military can have something in common with these atrocities and that dead bodies were shown on the streets of Bucha,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

He stressed that the whole situation in Bucha, where photos of dead civilians have triggered global condemnation, was a “well-staged insinuation, nothing else”.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry made a similar claim that the photos and videos published of the carnage in Bucha had been faked by the Ukrainian government.

The Kremlin spokesman went on to say that Russian troops retreated from Ukraine’s Kiev and Chernihiv regionsas an act of “goodwill” following weeks of heavy shelling.

“It was a goodwill act to lift tension from those regions and show Russia is really ready to create comfortable conditions to continue negotiations,” he told Sky News.

Peskov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not appear in any war crimes court, adding: “We don’t see any possibility for that, we don’t consider it to be realistic.”

20220408-093214

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cambodia to lift capital lockdown despite record high cases

    EU starts legal action against Britain for breaching Northern Ireland Protocol

    Protest held in Madrid against NATO intervention on Ukraine conflict

    S.Korea calls for talks to revise Trump-era steel tariffs