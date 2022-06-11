WORLD

Russia holds Baltic drills amid NATO exercises

Russian warships are conducting drills in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said as the NATO is holding exercises in the same region.

Nearly 60 surface warships, boats and supply vessels, about 45 aircraft and helicopters, and some 10,000 soldiers are involved in the massive exercises, the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The sailors will practice searching ships of the mock enemy and carry out measures for anti-air, anti-ship and anti-submarine defense, Xinhua news agency reported.

The land forces have been deployed to designated areas in Russia’s Kaliningrad region and will use live fire to attack targets of the mock enemy. The drills will continue until June 19.

Russia is flexing its muscles as 14 NATO allies along with two NATO partner nations — Finland and Sweden — are currently participating in the Baltic Operations exercises from June 5 to 17 involving over 45 ships, more than 75 aircraft and 7,500 personnel.

