WORLD

Russia imposes sanctions on US Vice Prez, Meta CEO

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 29 US citizens, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and 61 Canadian citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

A total of 29 US citizens are included in Russia’s “stop list” in response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US’ Joe Biden administration, the ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“Top US leaders, businessmen, experts and journalists, who are pursuing a Russophobic agenda, as well as the spouses of a number of high-ranking officials” are among those added to the list, and they will be denied entry to Russia for an indefinite term.

Russia has also included a group of Canadian government, defence, and media representatives in the country’s “stop list” in response to “the Russophobic course” pursued by Canada. Sixty-one Canadian citizens will be prohibited from entering Russia.

The foreign ministry said the “stop list” would be expanded in the near future, in response to the hostile actions carried out by the United States and Canada.

20220422-042604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan to extend quarantine period for travellers from India

    US CDC eases Covid restrictions under new guidelines

    Libya, Italy, Malta, EU discuss illegal immigration

    Bennett vows to prevent Iran from acquiring nuke military capabilities