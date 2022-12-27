INDIA

Russia issues decree to ban oil sales to nations from Feb adhering to price cap: Reports

NewsWire
0
0

In retaliation against the price cap of $60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia against Russian crude, the world’s largest country on Tuesday issued a decree to ban oil sales to countries and companies that adhere to the price cap, media reports said.

“The supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited if the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly are using a price cap,” reports quoting the presidential decree said.

The price cap against Russian crude came into effect earlier this month. It was imposed in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

The decree also said that the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of “special decision” from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per reports.

The decree will be effective from February 1, 2023 until July 1, 2023.

20221227-233602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka to take up door to door health check-up to contain...

    Mukund Kaushal’s memoir of life in the IPS is a breath...

    Grant Thornton Invitational: Varun Parikh shares lead with Kartik Sharma after...

    Kashmir railway link bridging the economic gaps