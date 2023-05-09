WORLD

Russia launches biggest ever ‘kamikaze’ drone attack on Ukraine

NewsWire
Air raid sirens have sounded across Ukraine after Russia launched the biggest ever “kamikaze” drone attack on Kiev since Moscow waged its war in February 2022.

In capital Kiev, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said nearly 60 drones had been launched by Russia on Monday, adding that 36 were destroyed, the BBC reported.

Klitschko added that five people had been injured by falling debris from downed drones.

This was the fourth attack in eight days on Kiev and came just 24 hours before Russia’s Victory Day, which commemorates the erstwhile Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two.

Emergency services responded after drone wreckage fell on a runway at Zhuliany international airport — one of the capital city’s two commercial airports, Kiev’s military administration said.

Civilians were injured after drone debris hit a residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, the administration added.

Meanwhile in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, a warehouse was set ablaze after eight missiles were fired at targets by Russian bombers, the BBC quoted Ukrainian officials as saying.

In a statement, Ukraine’s Red Cross said its warehouse with humanitarian aid was destroyed and all aid deliveries had to be suspended.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Command, later said a body of a security guardwas pulled from the wreckage.

Missile strikes were also reported in the Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

At least eight people, including a child, were injured in two villages in Kherson.

