SCI-TECHWORLD

Russia launches cargo ship to int’l space station

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has successfully launched the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:15 a.m. Moscow time, Roscosmos said in a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spacecraft separated from the third stage of the rocket, and its antennas and solar panels opened normally. The ship is scheduled to dock to the ISS on Saturday.

The Progress MS-22 will deliver over 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, namely 720 kg of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 40 kg of nitrogen and 1,354 kg of various equipment and materials.

20230209-195002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pune-based startup BuyHive a case study on Harvard-run publishing platform

    US CDC looking into ‘mild’ heart problem in vaccinated teens

    UPI transactions reach 657 crore in August worth Rs 10.72 lakh...

    Apple warns macOS Monterey beta testers of FileVault issue