WORLD

Russia leaves Council of Europe

By NewsWire
0
0

Russia has left the Council of Europe, the continent’s leading human rights organisation, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the European Union and NATO countries “are using their absolute majority in the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers to continue the destruction of the Council of Europe and the common humanitarian and legal space” on the continent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry stressed that Russia will not tolerate actions by the West to impose its own “rules-based order” and trample on international law.

The country will not participate in efforts to turn the organization “into another platform for preaching about Western superiority and for grandstanding”, it added.

“Let them enjoy each other’s company without Russia,” the statement added.

The Council of Europe is the continent’s leading human rights organisation with 47 member states.

Twenty-seven members are from the EU.

Russia joined the council in February 1996 as its 39th member.

20220310-161804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.