Russia may defeat COVID-19 in less than 2-3 months: Putin

Moscow, March 27 (IANS) Russia may be able to defeat the COVID-19 epidemic in less than two or three months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“A colleague expects that we will do away with the coronavirus in two or three months. This is a good forecast,” Putin said at a meeting with business people, Xinhua news agency reported.

“But as far as the date when we really get out of this situation is concerned, and we will do that for sure, I hope it will happen even earlier,” he added, according to a video footage provided by the NTV channel.

The situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia will undoubtedly change for the better, while the only question is the timing and effectiveness of work to stop it, said Putin.

According to the latest official data, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia reached 840, including 546 in Moscow, and 38 people have recovered and two died.

–IANS

pgh/