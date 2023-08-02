There are signs that Russia might be interested in returning to talks on the Black Sea grain deal, a US envoy said.

“We have seen indications that they might be interested in returning to discussions. So we will wait to see whether that actually happens,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the UN, said on Tuesday at a press briefing on the US presidency of the UN Security Council for August.

Russia and Ukraine signed separately with Turkey and the UN the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul in July 2022, which allowed Ukraine to export grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow suspended its participation in the agreement on July 17, 2023, saying that it would return to the deal as soon as the Russian part of the agreements is fulfilled.

Thomas-Greenfield said the US has been told that Russia is prepared to return to discussions, adding that “we haven’t seen any evidence of that yet”.

She noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is continuing his efforts to find a path forward to bring Russia back into the deal.

