WORLD

Russia not to initiate reconciliation with West: Lavrov

By NewsWire
0
42

Russia remains open to cooperation with Western countries, but will not initiate an improvement in the relations with them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

“Let’s see how they will get out of the impasse they have driven themselves into. Their values, the principles of the free market, the inviolability of private property, and the presumption of innocence are all trampled on by themselves,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

According to Lavrov, the US is sending diplomats to many countries to ask them to withdraw from cooperation with Russia.

“It looks like our American colleagues have lost the feeling of reality or are swelling with the super-superiority complex,” he said.

20220320-032801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu passes away

Armenia votes in snap parliamentary polls

Powerful Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana, other regions

Champions League: ‘Lucky’ Villarreal stun Juventus to reach quarters