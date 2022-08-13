WORLD

Russia planning to hold several referenda in Ukraine: US official

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has begun concrete planning to hold referenda in several cities in occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in a bid to draw them closer to Moscow, according to a senior US official.

A senior National Security Council official said Russia is planning to hold such referenda in Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, and parts of Kharkiv, dpa news agency reported.

“Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin carrying to hold these referenda,” he said.

“As Russia prepares for the referenda, we have information that officials are vetting candidates to serve as administrators of these territories. And that this these moves could take place as soon as in the coming weeks.”

The official said the US assumed Russia would manipulate the results of these referenda in order to falsely claim that the Ukrainian people want to join Russia.

He said it would be critical to expose and counter this disinformation if the Kremlin claims the Ukrainian people want to join Russia.

US intelligence suggests that Russian officials themselves expect turnout to be low and that the referenda would not reflect the will of the people.

Pro-Russian leaders in the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk regions have ruled out holding the referenda before Russia gains complete control of the Donetsk region.

Russian forces currently control only slightly more than half of the area.

20220813-090204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If you miss the spot, then Indian batters will blast it...

    Tim Cook promotes model car iPhone photographer on World Autism Awareness...

    Brazil proposes to make USB-C chargers mandatory for all smartphones

    Women’s World Cup: Hopefully we can go and defend that score...