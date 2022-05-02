WORLD

Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on May 9, the Ukrainian intelligence has claimed on Monday.

“Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future,” Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said during an interview.

When asked whether Russia plans to announce the mobilisation on May 9, he said: “Yes, they are preparing”, Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing the Budanov’s interview with NV.

“Now Rosreserv (Russia’s Federal Agency for State Reserves) has started to check what they actually have in stock and to calculate what they can give out on mobilisation orders. This is an absolutely necessary step before the start of real mobilisation,” he explained.

When asked whether the Kremlin’s plan is to win in Donbas by May 9, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate said: “That is their goal, but it will not happen, they do not have time. They will not manage to do it.”

