Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country will continue to supply natural gas to Serbia uninterruptedly, during a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin made the announcement to supply natural gas to Serbia on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian President and Vucic discussed bilateral relations in detail, including “steps to expand mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation,” and exchanged views on the “situation in Ukraine and developments around Kosovo,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

It added that the leaders reaffirmed their common position to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia.

