The Russian Interior Ministry on Monday added US Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list after criminal proceedings were ordered against the South Carolina Republican for his “Russophobic remarks”.

“Lindsey Olin Graham, an American citizen, born on July 9, 1955, is wanted under an article of the Russian Criminal Code,” the state-run TASS News Agency quoted the Investigative Committee as saying.

The criminal proceedings against the Senator was ordered the Committee’s chief Alexander Bastrykin.

During a visit to Kiev on May 26, Graham told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that “Russians are dying” in the war, adding that the US support for Ukraine is the “best money we’ve ever spent”.

In a sharp rebuke to the statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Senator’s remarks were “an embarrassment for the US”.

