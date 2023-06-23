Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and visiting Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, have agreed to deepen bilateral relations.

During the talks held in Moscow, the two parties confirmed their mutual intention to intensify a political dialogue and build up contacts between economic and investment departments, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

The officials underlined the importance of maintaining stable positive dynamics of bilateral trade, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Palestine, and agreed to continue close coordination of the approaches of Moscow and Doha in order to promote a long-term comprehensive settlement of regional conflicts.

In addition, the two sides discussed measures to ensure stability in the Persian Gulf and to create a stable system of collective security in this strategically important region, according to the press statement.

