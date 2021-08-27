Russia confirmed 19,630 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,824,540, the official monitoring and response centre said on Thursday.

The country reported a record 820 daily deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 179,243. The number of recoveries increased by 19,661 to 6,092,818, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 1,712 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,560,501.

More than 35.5 million Russians have reportedly been fully vaccinated so far.

