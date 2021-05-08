Russia confirmed 8,329 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,871,843, the country’s official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 370 to 112,992 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 8,255 to 4,488,615, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,765 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,113,560.

So far, more than 131.1 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

