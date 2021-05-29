Russia reported 9,289 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,053,748, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 401 to 120,807 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,250 to 4,670,484, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s capital and worst-hit area, registered 3,241 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,173,637.

According to official data, 27,739,956 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Thursday.

–IANS

int/rs