Russia registered 8,998 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,393 the day before, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,418,436, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 427 more deaths were reported, taking the country’s total death toll to 93,364, the centre said in a statement.

Total recoveries have reached 4,024,975, with 10,755 patients newly recovering from the disease in the past day, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,201 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,004,481, it said.

Over 116 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

–IANS

