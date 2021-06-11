Russia has reported another 12,505 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since February 22, according to the official data released on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,180,454 Xinhua news agency reported.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 396 to 125,674 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 10,188 to 4,782,183.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 5,853 new cases, taking its total to 1,220,312.

More than 141.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

–IANS

int/pgh