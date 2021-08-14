Russia registered 22,144 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,579,212, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

Russia registered a record number of 819 daily deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 169,683, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of recoveries increased by 19,550 to 5,867,890.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region overall, reported 2,317 new cases, taking its total to 1,540,205.

On Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin canceled rules that require employers in the capital to ensure at least 30 percent of unvaccinated staff work remotely.

