Russia has registered its third Covid-19 vaccine CoviVac, following Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Saturday.

An industrial production line of the CoviVac vaccine will be launched soon and the first 120,000 doses will enter the domestic market in mid-March, Mishustin said at a government meeting on the circulation of vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are constantly increasing the pace of vaccine production. More than 10 million doses of Sputnik V and about 80,000 doses of EpiVacCorona have already been produced,” he said.

More than 4,000 vaccination points have been opened across the country, and mobile points have been organised in remote areas, with special transport taking people there, he added.

“Each region must be fully prepared for receiving, storing and distributing the vaccines so that those who want the jab do not have any difficulties,” Mishustin told officials.

According to data released by the country’s Covid-19 response centre on Saturday, Russia has reported 4,151,984 Covid-19 cases, with 82,876 deaths and 3,697,433 recoveries.

–IANS

int/pgh