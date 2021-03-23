The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed regret that the White House has declined the Kremlin’s offer to hold an online discussion between Russian and US presidents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he would like to invite his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to a live-broadcast meeting on Friday or Monday to discuss problems in bilateral relations and strategic stability.

“One more opportunity has been missed to find a way out of the deadlock in Russian-US relations created through the fault of Washington,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States,” it added.

