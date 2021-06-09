Russia has reported 10,407 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since March 7, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,156,250, Xinhua reported.

The national Covid death toll rose by 399 to 124,895 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 9,814 to 4,761,899.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 4,124 new cases, taking its total to 1,209,214.

More than 141.1 million Covid tests have been conducted across the country.

–IANS

