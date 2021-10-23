Russia has reported 37,678 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count, taking the national tally to 8,205,983, the official monitoring and response center said on Saturday.

The nationwide death toll from the novel coronavirus grew by 1,075, a record high since the pandemic hit the country, to 229,528. Recoveries increased by 26,077 to 7,143,137, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow reported 7,803 new cases, taking the city’s caseload to 1,761,650.

Over 49.1 million Russian citizens have received both doses of coronavirus vaccine and 53.5 million have received at least one dose, according to data released on Friday.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 45.7 per cent, according to the center.

