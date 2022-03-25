WORLD

Russia restricts flow of funds to ‘unfriendly’ countries, regions

NewsWire
0
92

Russia has imposed restrictions on the movement of funds that could be transferred to “unfriendly” countries and regions, its central bank has said.

The measure was taken in response to the freezing of part of Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves in some countries, the central bank said on Telegram on Friday.

“A comparable amount” of funds are affected, it said, without specifying the exact sum, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia has a total of about $640 billion of gold and foreign currency reserves, and some $300 billion of them are frozen after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier this March.

20220326-021002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 killed, 92 injured after 7.4-magnitude quake strikes northeastern Japan

    S. Korea to ramp up Covid vaccination drive amid spike in...

    New Iranian govt won’t change stance on n-deal

    Ukraine war threatens food security worldwide