Russia says foreign weapons destroyed near Ukraine’s Lviv

Russian troops destroyed a depot of weapons supplied by Western countries near west Ukraine’s Lviv on Monday morning, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision airborne missiles to hit a logistics centre of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lviv, destroying large consignments of weapons arrived from the US and European countries over the past six days, Konashenkov was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

At least seven people were killed and 11 others wounded on Monday morning in missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, said Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv regional military-civilian administration.

