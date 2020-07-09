Russia says Israel’s annexation plan to cause new round of violence

Moscow, July 10 (IANS) An attempt to extend Israeli sovereignty to parts of the West Bank will provoke a new round of violence in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Such an attempt will also put an end to the prospect of a two-state solution, Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Xinhua reported.

She said many countries have a critical attitude towards Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Russia supports the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the international legal framework, she said.

Russia believes that it is necessary to achieve the speediest resumption of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestinians under the auspices of the United Nations, she added.

