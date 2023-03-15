WORLD

Russia seeks to retrieve remains of US drone from Black Sea

NewsWire
0
0

Russia will try to retrieve the wreckage of a US surveillance drone that crashed into the Black Sea two days back, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

“I don’t know if we will be able to get the remains or not, but it is a must to do it and we will do it. I hope, of course, it will be a success,” Patrushev told a Russian TV programme on Wednesday.

There are technical possibilities for Russia to find and study the wreckage of the drone, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on the programme.

The US is conducting intelligence activities in the Black Sea “very actively, using all means” and Russia knows about the US goals in detail, Naryshkin added.

Russia-US relations are “at their lowest point, in a very deplorable state,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the drone incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the situation, and there were no Moscow-Washington contacts at the highest level over the incident, Peskov told a daily briefing.

Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, on Tuesday called the incident “a provocation,” stressing that “we must be very careful in our actions given the events that are taking place in Eastern Europe”.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, Russian fighter jets were scrambled to identify a US MQ-9 drone approaching the Russian state border, and the unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the Black Sea due to its own sharp maneuvering.

20230316-023403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cerundolo upsets Rublev, extends winning run in Hamburg

    7 killed in terror attack on police HQs in Karachi

    CWG 2022: Suzie Bates gets NZ’s campaign off to a winning...

    N.Korea reports 186,000 new suspected Covid cases