Russia sends rescue teams, medics to Turkey and Syria

Russia has dispatched over 100 emergency response specialists to Turkey and Syria in the wake of powerful earthquakes that struck the two nations, leaving at least over 5,000 people dead, thousands injured and destroying thousands of buildings, media reports said.

Four of the Russian Emergencies Ministry transport planes with more than 100 rescue workers on board in total have been sent to the affected countries at the direct order of President Vladimir Putin, ministry spokesman, Roman Okhotenko said, RT reported.

The group includes seven canine teams and an airmobile hospital with 40 medics capable of providing “qualified medical assistance” on the spot, he said, adding that the teams were supplied with the necessary equipment needed for search-and-rescue missions.

The teams include professionals with extensive experience in natural disaster management who are prepared to carry out their missions under the most difficult circumstances, the Emergencies Ministry said in a Telegram post.

20230207-233803

