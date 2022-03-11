WORLD

Russia strikes Ukraine’s Dnipro city for 1st time, one killed

By NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed on Friday after three Russian airstrikes hit Dnipro, an inland city located on the Dnieper river deemed as a major stronghold in central-eastern Ukraine, the country’s State Emergency Services (SES) reported.

This is the first time that the city has been struck by Russian strikes since the war began 16 days ago.

In a social media post, the SES said at about 6.10 a.m., two strikes hit a kindergarten and an apartment building in the city.

The third strike hit a two-storey shoe factory building at around 7.45 a.m., it added.

Besides Dnipro, the city of Lutsk, located in the north-western region of Ukraine has also come under aerial bombardment for the first time.

Lutsk Mayor has confirmed that the blasts took place near the city airfield.

“Everyone into shelter!” he wrote in a Facebook post where he also urged local residents not to publish any photos, addresses or coordinates.

20220311-122202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.