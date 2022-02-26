Russia strikes Ukrainian military facilities with cruise missiles (Ld)

The Russian armed forces have struck Ukrainian military targets with air and sea-based cruise missiles, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

“During the night, the Russian armed forces carried out a long-range precision strike with air and sea-based cruise missiles on Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities,” Konashenkov said, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

“I would like to emphasise once again that only military facilities are subject to attack, no damage is caused to residential and social infrastructure,” he added.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized “a special military operation” in Donbass, and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack.

20220226-164404